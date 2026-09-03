GBT to host 9/11 drama Share:







On September 11, 2001, the world changed. But beyond the images that filled the television screens were millions of individual stories, stories of fear, loss, courage, confusion, love, and the difficult journey toward healing.

Gaslight Baker Theatre will be showing “New York” by David Rimmer, Directed by Gretchen Westbrook on Friday, September 11-12 at 7:30pm and Sunday, September 13 at 2pm

Rimmer’s powerful drama “New York” brings viewers face-to-face with ordinary people trying to make sense of an unimaginable day.

Through a series of intimate, deeply human encounters, fifteen New Yorkers share their experiences with a psychiatrist, revealing how one moment can ripple through countless lives in profoundly different ways.

At times heartbreaking, unexpectedly funny, and ultimately filled with humanity, “New York” is not simply a play about September 11. It is a play about the people who lived through it, the connections the audience makes when the world feels uncertain, and the resilience it takes to keep moving forward.

More than two decades later, these stories remain a moving reminder that history is not only made up of dates and headlines. It is made up of people.

Join Gaslight Baker Theatre for an intimate and unforgettable evening of theatre as they remember, reflect, and listen to their stories.

Ticket prices are Adult: $10.00 – $20.00, Senior/Veteran: $7.50 – $15.00, Student: $0.00 – $10.00.

Recommended for ages 13+, due to themes surrounding the emotional aftermath of September 11, including grief, trauma, and loss, which may be intense for younger audiences.

Also coming up at Gaslight is the adaptation of Clue: On Stage. The presentation brings the beloved board game to life in a fast-paced, laugh-out-loud whodunit. When six suspicious guests gather at a remote mansion and their host turns up dead, everyone becomes a suspect. What follows is a night of madcap mystery filled with secret passages, shocking twists, and non-stop physical comedy as the characters race to uncover the truth before the killer strikes again.

Packed with iconic characters, clever surprises, and a breakneck pace, Clue: On Stage is a smart, nostalgic comedy that keeps audiences guessing until the final reveal. Perfect for fans of classic mysteries and outrageous farce alike.

Recommended for ages 10 and up, due to comic violence, mild innuendo, and fast-paced farce.