GBT to host drama summer camps Share:







The Gaslight Baker Theatre has announced they will be hosting drama camps for elementary, junior high and high school students. They will also be hosting a Guys and Dolls Jr. summer camp.

Guys and Dolls, Jr.

Ages 7-16, June 22-July 3

A full musical theatre experience where campers rehearse and perform Guys & Dolls Jr. from start to finish. Students learn songs, choreography, and scenes while working as an ensemble. The camp culminates in live performances on July 2 and July 3.

Elementary Theatre Camp

Ages 8–11, June 1–5

A fun, high-energy introduction to theatre where young performers build confidence through games, storytelling, and creative play. Campers explore acting and movement while working together to create scenes. The week wraps up with a casual showcase for family and friends.

Juniors Theatre Camp Ages 12–15, June 8–12

Designed for students ready to go further, this camp focuses on scene work, character development, and stronger stage presence. Campers collaborate, take creative risks, and sharpen their performance skills in a supportive environment. The week ends with a showcase highlighting their growth.

High School Theatre Camp

Ages 15–18, June 15–19

A more advanced, process-driven experience where students dive into text, objectives, and truthful performance. Campers refine technique, build confidence, and develop their voice as actors. The camp concludes with a showcase of their work.

Also The Giver, directed by Tam Francis, opens at GBT this weekend.

In this community, everything is regulated—emotions, memories, weather, even people’s roles in life. The story follows Jonas, a 12-year-old boy who is selected for a special role: the Receiver of Memory. He is chosen to inherit all the memories of the past—from a man known as the Giver. As Jonas begins to experience these memories, he learns about things his community has erased: color, music, and love, as well as suffering, war, and loss.

For more information contact the GBT at 512-376-5653 or visit mygbt.org.