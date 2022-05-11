Gig’Em & Hook’Em Golf Classic￼ Share:







The 12th annual Gig’Em & Hook’Em Golf Classic tees off Saturday, May 14, at 8:30 a.m. at the Luling Golf Course. Registration for the 4-Man Scramble tournament at $75 per golfer begins at 7:30 a.m. Lunch, provided by The Original Black’s Barbecue, will be served at the Southside Clubhouse immediately following the tournament.

The Gig’Em & Hook’Em Golf Classic is a joint effort of the Caldwell County Texas Exes and the Caldwell County A&M Club to raise scholarship funds for high school seniors in Caldwell County. Over the past 13 years the tournament has provided over $75,000 in scholarship funds to Caldwell County students bound for the University of Texas at Austin and Texas A&M University in College Station. All proceeds are divided equally between the two alumni groups.

In addition to golfing, Bronze ($50), Silver ($100), Gold ($250) and Platinum ($500+) sponsorships are available to benefit scholarship funding. All sponsors will be recognized in the local papers.

To preregister, pay your fees or get more golfing information, contact Kirk Smith at kgsmith41@msn.com. Email LucyKnight6402@gmail.com for more information on sponsorships.