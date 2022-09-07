Ginger Powell Franks Share:









November 15, 1955 – September 6, 2022

Ginger passed away at Seton Hospital in Kyle on September 6, 2022 after a brief but tough battle with

cancer. She was born November 15, 1955 to Jimmy and Louise Powell in Lockhart, TX. She graduated

from Lockhart High School in May of 1974. She married Jimmy Franks on May 13, 1977. They

welcomed their son Matt on December 11, 1978 and daughter Jamie on March 9, 1990.

She worked for Wal-Mart in Lockhart for 42 years. She began her career there when the local store

opened in August of 1980. She enjoyed reading, shopping, traveling and most of all, spending time

with her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents Jimmy and Louise Powell. She is survived by her husband of

45 years, Jimmy Franks, son Matt Franks (Claudia), daughter Jamie Burklund (Alan) and grand-

children, Emily, Trent, McKenzie and Chloe.

Arrangements will be handled by Thomason Funeral Home in Lockhart, Texas with visitation on

Friday, September 9th from 5 – 7 pm and funeral service will be Saturday, September 10th at 10 am.

Burial will immediately follow at Jeffrey Cemetary in McMahan, Texas. Lunch will be served at

McMahan Baptist Church

6084 FM 713

Dale, TX 78616