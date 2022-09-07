Ginger Powell Franks
November 15, 1955 – September 6, 2022
Ginger passed away at Seton Hospital in Kyle on September 6, 2022 after a brief but tough battle with
cancer. She was born November 15, 1955 to Jimmy and Louise Powell in Lockhart, TX. She graduated
from Lockhart High School in May of 1974. She married Jimmy Franks on May 13, 1977. They
welcomed their son Matt on December 11, 1978 and daughter Jamie on March 9, 1990.
She worked for Wal-Mart in Lockhart for 42 years. She began her career there when the local store
opened in August of 1980. She enjoyed reading, shopping, traveling and most of all, spending time
with her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents Jimmy and Louise Powell. She is survived by her husband of
45 years, Jimmy Franks, son Matt Franks (Claudia), daughter Jamie Burklund (Alan) and grand-
children, Emily, Trent, McKenzie and Chloe.
Arrangements will be handled by Thomason Funeral Home in Lockhart, Texas with visitation on
Friday, September 9th from 5 – 7 pm and funeral service will be Saturday, September 10th at 10 am.
Burial will immediately follow at Jeffrey Cemetary in McMahan, Texas. Lunch will be served at
McMahan Baptist Church
6084 FM 713
Dale, TX 78616