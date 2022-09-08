Abraham Serrato Jr. Share:







Abraham Serrato Jr., 61, passed away on August 25th at home in his hometown of Lockhart, Texas. Abraham was born on June 28th, 1961, in Caldwell County to Abraham Serrato, Sr. & Refugia Serrato.

He attended and graduated Lockhart High School in 1979. During high school, Abraham worked alongside his father at their local bar. After high school, Abraham went to work at the newspaper. Later, he started his long-time career working on microchips for Motorola and Samsung. In 1997, Abraham met Maria. Shortly after, they got married on February 28thcombining their boys and eventually making them a family of six with a baby of their own. Abraham is best known for spreading his love of music. As a young man he played the trumpet for the local Tejano band Para Siempre. He later used his musical talents to grow his faith and love for Jesus through worship music at church. Having raised four boys, every chance he could to make a trip to watch football games, karate tournaments, baseball games, and soccer matches, he took it. In his free time, he enjoyed being with his grandkids playing games, taking them to lunch, and being their best friend. He enjoyed going to the coast to pier fishing with his wife, Maria every chance they could get. Abraham lived life to the fullest and could find something hilarious in every story and memory told.

Abraham is survived by his loving wife, Maria Serrato, his sons, Joshua Serrato of Lockhart, Jordan Serrato and wife Rita of San Marcos, Abraham Serrato III of Lockhart, and Brandon Navarro and wife Madison of Fort Worth. His grandkids, Novie, Jesslyn, Nehemiah, Nikolai, Jordan Jerimias, and Xochitl Serrato. His siblings, Adrianna Rice, Alma Gutierrez, Luis Serrato and wife Norma, and Rosie Serrato. Also, many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Abraham Serrato, Jr. is preceded in death by his parents, Abraham, Sr. and Refugia Serrato, sister Maria Serrato Gray, and brothers Sam and Richard Serrato.

Visitation was held at DeLeon’s Funeral Home (110 E Cedar St Lockhart, TX) in Lockhart with family and friends on Thursday September 1st, 2022 from 6pm – 9pm. A celebration of Abraham’s life on Friday, September 2nd at 10:00am at Abundant Church (2301 S Colorado St Lockhart, Texas). Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery (1104 N Commerce St Lockhart, TX)

Honorary Pallbearers include James Serrato, Luis Serrato, Jonathan Gutierrez, Chris Freeman, and Roman Estrada.