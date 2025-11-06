GJC Alumni Remembers Share:







By Randolph Goodman

Gary Job Corps

In 1970, 55 years ago, Salvador Heredia graduated from Gary Job Corps as an Electrical Wireman. Salvador stated, “My Job Corps experiences in 1970 were the best years of my life and helped to shape the path of my life. When I arrived at the Gary Job Corps Center, I saw a poster on the wall that I loved and it helped me set the direction of my life. I do not remember all the lines on the poster, but I do remember the first two. ‘Reading a thousand books in your life is like traveling around the world at least once’ and ‘Become an expert in many fields’’.” Prior to coming to the Gary Job Corps Center, he stated that “When asked if I was a high school dropout, I said no because I never went to high school.” After graduating, he got a job as an electrician’s helper. In 1973 he got married and his goals were to provide for his family the best he could.

After years of training, working, and studying he became a licensed electrician and wanted to further his training in basic refrigeration. A classmate told him about the educational opportunities in the U.S. Army. In 1978 he joined the Army, initially his plan was to do 4 years and get his Bachelor’s Degree. However the Army life was good to his wife, family, and himeself and after 20 years he retired in 2008. Salvador retired as a Sergeant Major, earning 3 Master’s Degrees, 2 of them after retiring. Salvador stated, “My successes through my life came from my Job Corps experience, the instructors, staff, friends, and students helped create the character that I am.” He continued, “One last point I want to make. I was born in Chicago but was raised in Mexico. During my elementary school years, I returned to the United States when my dad died. I attended and graduated from the Gary Job Corps Center. To get into the Electrical Power Generation year-long course in the Army. I barely passed the math entrance examination test with a 70.25 score. Those were the same grades in the math classes I took during this course. I am not ashamed to say that I had the lowest GPA in the whole class. However, I was very proud to earn that diploma.”

It took long hours to make it through this course. After studying on his own, he became math teacher. His journey started in 1970, with Gary Job Corps instilling in him that he could do anything if he put his mind and determination to accomplish it. “Thanks to my Job Corps beginning, the Job Corps program works!!”

