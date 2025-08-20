Glenewinkel Foundation makes donation Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

The Susan Brown Glenewinkel Educational Foundation has made its inaugural donation, presenting Bluebonnet Elementary School with a $2,000 gift to support literacy and student learning.

The contribution will be used to restock the school’s book vending machine and add new seating to the library courtyard, creating a welcoming space where students can read, reflect, and grow.

The gift carries special meaning for the Bluebonnet community. Before her passing last year, Susan Brown Glenewinkel served as a Response to Intervention (RTI) teacher at the school. During her decade of service in Lockhart ISD, she was deeply admired by colleagues and beloved by generations of students.

The Foundation, established in her honor, seeks to carry forward Glenewinkel’s lifelong commitment to education by supporting schools and students in meaningful ways. Its first gift reflects both her dedication to fostering a love of reading and her belief in creating spaces where children can thrive.

Lockhart ISD expressed gratitude to the Foundation for honoring Glenewinkel’s legacy through this generous donation. Her memory, school leaders noted, will live on not only in the hearts of those she taught but also in the opportunities created for future learners.