Golden Age Home offers students a chance to gain valuable knowledge Share:







By Nicole Burnett,

Golden Age Home

For the past three school years, Golden Age Home has been one of many work-sites for students enrolled in the Lockhart ISD Certified Clinical Medical Assisting course. This course is one of the many CTE courses offered that provide students with hands-on experience. In the spring, students in this class rotate through a variety of work sites. This gives students a glimpse of the vastness of the medical field.

At Golden Age Home, students have gained specific medical experience by taking and reporting accurate vital signs, learning and working in an Electronic Health Records (EHR) system, and assisting residents with various activities. They have also had the opportunity to learn important soft skills such as time management, communication, and customer service.

“The students are a blessing to have in our home,” states Lucy Estrada, Resident Care Manager. “It is a privilege to work with these students and to have a small role in shaping them into the next generation of healthcare professionals.”

Students assisted a new resident, G. Kelley, with unpacking after he moved into our home. He stated, “I want to express my gratitude for not only a wonderful program, but the fantastic assistance and wonderful attitude of the students. I found them not only to be extremely helpful but intelligent, inquisitive, and truly interested in what I had to say.”

One student shared, “Golden Age Home was a mixture of love and hate. I hated the cleaning portion, but I absolutely fell in love with the residents there.”

Whether it was leading a game of Pictionary, calling bingo, helping a resident pack or unpack or taking vital signs, making beds, or making sandwiches, these students did the task with a pleasant attitude and willing heart. We look forward to watching these students as they grow in their careers.