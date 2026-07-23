Golden Tradition:

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St. Mary of the Visitation’s Jamaica Festival celebrates 50 years

By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

For half a century, one summer tradition has brought generations of Lockhart families together with homemade food, live music, laughter and faith. This year, St. Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church is celebrating a milestone few community events achieve—the 50th Anniversary of the Jamaica Festival. For Festival Chairman Hector Rangel, leading this year’s celebration is both an honor and an opportunity to recognize the generations of volunteers who have built one of Central Texas’ most beloved church festivals. “It’s a big honor to chair the 50th anniversary festival,” Rangel said. “This festival brings in people, not only from Central Texas, but from all over, to celebrate with great food, music and it’s free to enter. This year we will be selling beer; that’s something we haven’t done in several years.”

What began in 1976 as a modest parish fundraiser has grown into one of the region’s largest and longest-running church festivals. Today, Jamaica attracts thousands of visitors each year, drawing families from across Central Texas and beyond who return for the homemade food, live entertainment and welcoming atmosphere that have become hallmarks of the event. While much has changed over the past five decades, the festival’s mission has remained the same: supporting St. Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church and bringing the community together through faith and fellowship. Funds raised during Jamaica help support church ministries while providing needed resources for ongoing maintenance and future improvements to the historic parish. “It’s a lot of hard work, and it’s about giving back to the church and the community,” said organizer Marie Rangel. “Our church needs major work, so this is our largest, and really our only, fundraiser of the year. With this being the 50th anniversary, we have invited the previous queens to celebrate.”

The return of former Jamaica Queens will be one of the signature moments of this year’s golden anniversary celebration. For decades, young women have represented the parish as Queen candidates, raising funds while serving as ambassadors for St. Mary. Organizers say welcoming those former queens back recognizes the countless volunteers and families who have helped shape the festival over the past 50 years. That spirit of service continues today. Many of the volunteers working this year’s festival first attended Jamaica as children, later became Queen candidates or committee members, and now return with their own children and grandchildren to carry on the tradition. It is this multi-generational commitment that has allowed Jamaica to thrive for five decades.

Of course, no Jamaica would be complete without the food. The festival has earned a reputation for serving some of the area’s favorite homemade Mexican dishes, especially its famous tamales prepared using recipes handed down through generations.

Guests can also enjoy fajitas, barbecue, funnel cakes, snow cones and other festival favorites while spending the day visiting with family and friends.

Entertainment has long been another cornerstone of Jamaica.

Live Tejano and country music have drawn crowds for decades, creating an atmosphere where visitors can dance, reconnect with old friends and enjoy an evening of community celebration. Family games, children’s activities, raffle prizes and the annual Queen’s Court continue to make the festival a destination for all ages.

This year’s Queen candidates, Mariah Rae Hinojosa and Aylin Torres, along with Little Miss Queen Trinity Bailon, are continuing one of Jamaica’s longest-standing traditions by raising funds and representing the parish throughout the anniversary celebration. As Lockhart continues to grow, Jamaica remains one of the events that best reflects the city’s welcoming spirit. Fifty years after the first festival welcomed its guests, the celebration is still rooted in the same values of faith, family and service.

As former queens return, new royalty candidates step forward and thousands of visitors gather once again on the church grounds, the golden anniversary will celebrate more than a festival. It will honor the generations of volunteers whose dedication has transformed a simple parish fundraiser into one of Lockhart’s most cherished traditions. For organizers, the hope is that the same spirit of generosity and community that launched Jamaica in 1976 will continue to carry it forward for the next 50 years.