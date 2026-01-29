Gonzales County Underground Water Conservation District to hold election Share:







The Gonzales County Underground Water Conservation District (GCUWCD) will conduct its next Board of Directors election on Saturday, May 2, 2026. This election will include the director positions for Precinct 1, Precinct 2, and Precinct 3.

The incumbents for Precinct 1 and Precinct 3 have submitted applications for a place on the ballot, and the incumbent for Precinct 2 is currently considering whether to seek re election. The candidate filing period is open from January 14 through February 13, 2026, established in accordance with the Texas Election Code provisions applicable to local political subdivisions, including Chapters 41 and 144 and related filing deadline rules administered by the Texas Secretary of State for the May uniform election date. Interested and qualified persons may obtain candidate packets, filing forms, and additional information by contacting the District office or visiting the District’s website at www.gcuwcd.org

The District’s website provides access to a District map depicting GCUWCD boundaries within Gonzales County and the small portion of Caldwell County included in the District. This map, along with other posted resources, is intended to assist landowners and residents in determining whether their property lies within the District and in understanding the geographic scope of the District’s regulatory authority.

Questions have recently been raised regarding the 92,000 acre feet of groundwater production currently permitted within GCUWCD. All this permitted volume was authorized prior to 2009, and none of the five current members of the Board of Directors were in office at the time those permits were issued. Since 2009, the current and subsequent boards have operated under management plans and rules designed to promote the conservation, preservation, protection, and prevention of waste of groundwater, consistent with Chapter 36 of the Texas Water Code. The actual annual production average for the past 5 years has been 40,107-acre feet from the Carrizo Aquifer for both local and transportation use.

The Board of Directors and District staff encourage eligible voters and interested stakeholders to remain informed about District activities, attend posted meetings, and participate in the upcoming election. Such participation supports transparent governance and helps ensure that groundwater management within the District reflects the long term interests of the communities we serve.

To view the district map please visit: https://gcuwcd.org/images/images_rwi/rwi_1043_District_Map_2012_Lge_1352902479_2105.pdf