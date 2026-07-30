Graduates intern at LISD Technology department this summer Share:







This summer, four Lockhart graduates didn’t just cross the stage in their caps and gowns, they took the next step toward their futures by interning with the Lockhart ISD Technology Department.

Along the way, they gained valuable hands-on experience while helping support the technology that powers learning across the district.

Those students taking this exciting new step were Cristian Cruz, Jeremiah Brown, Jayson Schleicher, and Tristan Duron.

Tristan Duron is returning for his second summer interning with the LISD Technology team.

LISD is committed to preparing students not only for graduation, but for success beyond it. Experiences like these give them the opportunity to develop valuable skills, explore career pathways, and gain real-world experience.

Special thanks to the Lockhart ISD Technology Department for investing in the students and helping shape the next generation of technology professionals.