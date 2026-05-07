Gutierrez wins in Lockhart Runoff; Martindale races show mixed results Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Unofficial results from the May 2 City of Lockhart District 2 Special Runoff Election point to a razor-thin victory in one of the most closely watched local races this season.

Venessa M. Gutierrez emerged with a slight edge, securing 98 votes, or 51.04% of the total. Challenger Hector Rangel followed closely behind with 94 votes, accounting for 48.96%. The outcome, separated by just four votes, highlights the intensity of the runoff and the impact of every single ballot cast.

While the margin is small, it reflects a highly engaged electorate in District 2, where both candidates drew strong support. Final confirmation of the results will come after official certification by election authorities.

Just a few miles away in Martindale, voters weighed in on three contested City Council seats, producing a range of outcomes.

In the race for Council Member Place 1, Terri Werner led the field with 92 votes, capturing 48.68% of ballots cast. Though not a majority, the total placed her ahead in the multi-candidate contest.

For Place 3, Joy Jungers secured a clearer margin, earning 100 votes, or 52.36%, giving her a majority of the vote in that race.

Meanwhile, Robert Moreno took the lead in the Place 4 contest with 101 votes, representing 53.16%, marking the strongest showing among the three council races.

Voters across Caldwell County also weighed in on Emergency Services District No. 5, Proposition A.

The measure was decisively rejected, with 1,151 votes (75.28%) cast against it, compared to 378 votes (24.72%) in favor.

All election results remain unofficial until they are formally canvassed and certified by local officials, but the early numbers already paint a picture of competitive races and decisive voter turnout in key areas.

As certification approaches, candidates and residents alike await the final word, though in Lockhart’s District 2, it’s clear this was a race where every vote truly counted.