Herrera 43rd at state XC meet
LISD
Lockhart Sophomore Ethan Herrera competed at the UIL State Class AAAAA Meet Saturday in Round Rock at the Old Settler’s Park.
Herrera finished 43rd out of 151 competitors with a time of 16 minutes and 28 seconds for the 3.1-mile (5,000 meters) course. This was quite an improvement compared Herrera’s time and place at the 2023 State Meet. In 2023 Herrera placed 114th with a time of 17 minutes and 14 seconds. He finished 71 places better on Saturday, with a time improvement of 54 seconds over the exact same course.
Herrera ended a fabulous season at Lockhart High School that saw him win the Yoakum Invitational, Beeville Invitational, Texas A&M Invitational, Gonzales Invitational, and the District Championship.
The highlight of the season may have been at the District Meet where Herrera set a new Lockhart sophomore record for 5,000 meters. He broke the school record set by Robert Uhr by less than one second as he ran a time of 15 minutes and 41 seconds.