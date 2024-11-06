Herrera 43rd at state XC meet Share:







LISD

Lockhart Sophomore Ethan Herrera competed at the UIL State Class AAAAA Meet Saturday in Round Rock at the Old Settler’s Park.

Herrera finished 43rd out of 151 competitors with a time of 16 minutes and 28 seconds for the 3.1-mile (5,000 meters) course. This was quite an improvement compared Herrera’s time and place at the 2023 State Meet. In 2023 Herrera placed 114th with a time of 17 minutes and 14 seconds. He finished 71 places better on Saturday, with a time improvement of 54 seconds over the exact same course.

Herrera ended a fabulous season at Lockhart High School that saw him win the Yoakum Invitational, Beeville Invitational, Texas A&M Invitational, Gonzales Invitational, and the District Championship.

The highlight of the season may have been at the District Meet where Herrera set a new Lockhart sophomore record for 5,000 meters. He broke the school record set by Robert Uhr by less than one second as he ran a time of 15 minutes and 41 seconds.