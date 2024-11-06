Lions’ hoopsters ready to roll Saturday Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Lockhart head basketball coach Collin Hart believes his Lions can have a successful season if they believe in themselves and buy into the system,

Knowledge of the sport, aggressiveness, and the will to succeed are in place, but Hart notes another crucial ingredient his team possesses that could complete a recipe for success.

“We have a ‘We Before Me’ philosophy — as in we all have the mindset to put the team first before the individual,” Hart said.

“We will have a wealth of knowledge at almost every position. We are going to be very aggressive on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball. We have a ton of guys that can get to the rim, so we are going to play with a ton of space and pace.”

The Lions will open the season Saturday at home against Crockett. The freshman and junior varsity will begin at 10 a.m. followed by the varsity at 11:30 p.m. There will be a 13-Day gap between the next home game against Gonzales on Friday, Nov. 22. (See schedule below.)

Lockhart has nine returning Letterman from last year’s squad, including all five returning starters.

The Lions will not be the biggest team in their district, but Hart says every player can get to the rim and is willing to battle their opponent at each position.

“It will take every single one of our players to buy into what we are trying to do and continue to show up for one another,” Hart said. “We have a ton of experience and have made huge strides to get where we will be competing night in and night out.

“We have seen almost everything, and there should be no surprises for any of our guys. We believe in our group of guys to get it done, and that is what we expect out of one another.”

Hart believes Leander Rouse will be the favorite in the district, and with good reason. The Raiders are ranked 12th in the state in preseason.

Cedar Park, Leander Glenn and Leander finished out the top four in the district a year ago.

Hart said the district overall is well-coached with a lot of size at almost every position.

“(Every team) shoots the ball well and will continually keep the pressure on throughout the games,” Hart said.

Hart will lead the Lions for the second consecutive season. His associate head coach is Levi Hayes. Lockhart’s varsity assistants are Christopher Jennings and Rolando Garza.

* * *

LHS Boys

Basketball Schedule

November

9 – HOME vs. Crockett (9, JV, V)

12 at Long Creek (9, JV, V)

16 – at Bastrop (9, JV, V)

19 – at Luling (V), 6:15 p.m.

21-23 – Wimberley Tournament (9, JV)

22 – HOME vs. Gonzales

25 – HOME vs. Hallettsville (9, JV, V)

December

5-7 – La Grange Tournament (9, JV, V)

10 – at NE Early College Tournament (9, JV, V)

12-14 – Panther Classic

* 17 – HOME vs. Liberty Hill (9, JV, V)

* 20 – at Hays (9, JV, V)

27-28 – Wimberley Holiday Hoopfest

January

* 3 – HOME vs. Cedar Creek (9, JV, V)

* 7 – at Leander (9, JV, V)

* 10 – HOME vs. Leander Rouse (9, JV, V)

* 14 – at Lehman (9, JV, V)

* 17 – HOME vs. Leander Glenn (9, JV, V)

* 21 – at Liberty Hill (9, JV, V)

* 24 – HOME vs. Hays (9, JV, V)

* 28 – at Cedar Creek (9, JV, V)

* 31 – HOME vs. Leander (9, JV, V)

February

* 4 – at Leander Rouse (9, JV, V)

* 7 – HOME vs. Lehman (9, JV, V)

* 11 – at Leander Glenn (9, JV, V)

* — District games