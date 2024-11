Local Entertainment Calendar Share:







Wednesday, Nov. 6

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, All Day

Lockhart State Park

Homeschool Class: Mammals, 10 a.m.

Homeschool Class: Mammals, 2 p.m.

The PEARL

Stoney Gabel, 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 7

Duett’s Texas Club (Martindale)

Two-Step Dance Lessons, 7-8 p.m.

Band, 8-10 p.m.

Lockhart State Park

Homeschool Class, Mammal, 10 a.m.

Friday, Nov. 8

The PEARL

Mark Cruz and Guests, 8-10 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Scavenger Hunt Hike, 10 a.m.

Intro into Archery, 1 p.m.

Ancient Spear Throwing, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov 10

Geronimo VFW

Country Sounds, 3-6:30 p.m.

The PEARL

Mandy Rowden, 3-5 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 11

Chaparral Coffee

Rowan Newby, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Geronimo VFW

Jam Session, 1-4 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 13

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, All Day

* * *

To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com by 5 p.m. on Mondays.