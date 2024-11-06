The Original Black’s BBQ Teacher of the Week Share:







Name and grade you teach and at which school: Andrea Anaya, First Grade teacher at Navarro Elementary School.

Subjects: All subjects

Hometown: Corpus Christi

Where did you graduate? “I gradated from Texas State University with a B.S. in Family and Child Development.”

Favorite thing(s) about teaching at Lockhart ISD: “The people that are here. I have a great team that I really enjoy working together with.”

How would your friends describe you? “Calm, kind, and hard working.”

What values are important to you? “To practice integrity and have compassion for all.”

Talents: “I’m pretty good at any sort of puzzle.”

Favorite Books: “Growing up, my favorite books to read were Amelia Bedelia.”

Favorite Music: “I’m a big Taylor Swift fan! I also love country music.”

Hobbies: “I love traveling! I have been to 24 states and 6 countries.”

What inspires you? “Knowing that I am teaching and influencing the future. I love seeing my former students continue to grow. Makes the job completely worth it.”

Family: “I am happily married and we have a 6-year-old dog named Emmy.”