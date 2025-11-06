hey came, they saw, they ate: Texas Monthly hosts another great BBQ Fest in Lockhart Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Texas Monthly BBQ Fest

This past weekend, our city lived up to its storied nickname “Barbecue Capital of Texas” as the annual Texas Monthly BBQ Fest returned for its 2025 edition on November 1 and 2. Spanning historic downtown and the city park, the event brought together pit-masters, aficionados and families for two full days of smoke-ringed brisket, ribs, sausage, and plenty of community.

Saturday’s “BBQ World’s Fair” welcomed a bustling crowd downtown, where booths from some of the state’s most celebrated BBQ establishments lined the square. The vibe: lively, fragrant, and or course Texan, with pit wood crackling and Texas tunes drifting through. The event is designed to benefit Feeding Texas, adding a charitable charge to the feast.

Attendees stood in line for brisket carved to order, sampled creative sides, and browsed artisan vendors. Jason Grey from Buda says “We had an absolute blast! … Great variety of vendors and promotions, it’s definitely worth it.”

Sunday shifted to a more relaxed setting at Lockhart City Park for the “Top 50 Picnic,” spotlighting many of the entrants from the magazine’s renowned Top 50 BBQ list. The atmosphere was laid-back, picnic blankets, lawn chairs, families, and plenty of smoked meat to be had.

While lines remained steady, the change in venue seemed to lighten the pace, offering more room to savor each bite and catch up with friends new and old. For local photographer-journalist types, it was a gold mine for smoky shots, candid crowd portraits, and the Texas fall lights bouncing off pit glazes.

For Lockhart, the BBQ Fest isn’t just an eating event, it’s a reaffirmation of the town’s barbecuing legacy. Local restaurants that helped define the style (think total immersion in brisket bark, beef rib, jalapeño sausage) were represented alongside newer pit masters pushing creative sides and global touches. It’s a moment that connects our history with something different.

The event supports Feeding Texas, adding a chritable angle to the meat-fest. Attendance appears strong, but as one tourist from New Mexico noted, planning ahead is wise: “Don’t underestimate time to park either.” For photographers and writers, the visual potential is amazing: historic downtown architecture, smoke-ringed meats steaming in the sunlight, the human drama of line-waiting, and of course the kid’s faces smeared in sauce.

Overall, the 2025 Texas Monthly BBQ Fest in Lockhart delivered both in flavor and spirit. It celebrated the deeply culture of Texas barbecue while inviting a new generation of pit-masters and fans to join in.

For those who attended, the brisket bark, the smoky air, the community gathering made for a memorable weekend. And for the artist, looking to capture stories and images, it offered a rich canvas.