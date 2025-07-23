Honoring Susan Glenewinkel’s legacy with a gift that grows futures Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor



Above, Susan sits surrounded by her family. Courtesy Photo.

On what would have been her birthday, Thursday, July 24, family, friends, and former colleagues will pause to celebrate the life and legacy of Susan Brown Glenewinkel, a devoted educator, loving wife, cherished mother and grandmother, and a pillar of strength in every community she touched.

Though she passed too soon, Susan’s legacy continues to thrive through the launch of the Susan Brown Glenewinkel Educational Foundation, created in her memory by her husband of 32 years, Reagan Glenewinkel. The Foundation’s inaugural campaign, Susan’s Legacy Fundraiser: $10K for Educational Growth, aims to honor her passion for education by raising $10,000 to support scholarships, grants, and community-driven learning initiatives.

Susan spent ten impactful years shaping young minds within Lockhart ISD, most recently as the Response to Intervention (RTI) teacher at Bluebonnet Elementary School, where she guided students with patience, joy, and deep purpose. She was more than a teacher, she was a mentor, a confidante, and a friend to students and fellow staff alike.

Her journey to the classroom was driven by a deep love of family. After raising her children, she pursued her teaching certification and went on to serve in several districts across Texas. Whether in El Paso, Seguin, or San Marcos, Susan made every new place a home and every classroom a haven.

Born with a giving heart and a radiant spirit, Susan graduated from Southwest Texas State University (now Texas State University), where she was proudly active as a Sigma Nu Little Sister. It was in San Marcos that she met her best friend and future husband, Reagan Glenewinkel. The two were married in 1992, beginning a life of deep connection, shared adventure, and unwavering love.

Together, they raised six children and became proud grandparents to thirteen grandchildren. Susan relished her roles as “Mama” and “Gigi,” always championing her family’s dreams and showing up with warm encouragement, laughter, and heartfelt advice.

Her home was a place of refuge and joy. Whether reading a good book by the pool or wading in a quiet Texas river, Susan embraced life’s simple pleasures. Her kindness, wit, and natural ability to make others feel welcome left a lasting impression on everyone she met.

The Susan Brown Glenewinkel Educational Foundation is powered by a board of Susan’s closest family and friends, each devoted to furthering the work she held dear. Its mission is to empower students and educators alike through meaningful investments in education.

The Foundation’s first donations will soon be directed to Bluebonnet Elementary, and the board members will visit the school staff on August 12 to celebrate Susan’s contributions and begin a new chapter of giving in her name.

“Every decision we make is rooted in Susan’s spirit,” said a board spokesperson. “We want her legacy to uplift others the way she always did, with care, compassion, and joy.”

The community is invited to honor Susan’s birthday by contributing to the Susan’s Legacy Fundraiser. Whether you give $5 or $500, every dollar helps build brighter futures in Susan’s name. To donate using Venmo, enter the ID, @SBGEF.

As the fundraiser gains momentum, the Glenewinkel family hopes this initiative will remind the community that one life, lived with heart and purpose, can truly shape the world.

Let us celebrate Susan Brown Glenewinkel not only with remembrance, but with impact.