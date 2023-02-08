Ice causes issues, but overall not significant Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

The recent winter blast caused damage to a handful of area trees, some which may have fallen on structures as a result, but most agree the damage was not significant overall in Lockhart and Caldwell County.

Wayne Morse, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Agent for Caldwell County, said most of the trees at this time of year are slick with few leaves, and that’s a good thing when ice storms hit.

“I wouldn’t say we had anything significant,” Morse said. “We had more oak trees than anything else damaged because of their leaves holding more water and therefore having more weight, so they may have had some limbs snapped.”

Donald A. LeClerc, Administrator for Caldwell County Unit Road Systems, said most of the tree damage he had seen were roads in the Lytton Springs and McMahan area.

“Anything on the right of way, we have to go out and clean it up,” LeClerc said. “We can’t go on private property. What we’ll do is chop it up and put it on the side of the road, then go pick it up in a dump truck. We have a pit we take it to on Seawillow Road. Once it’s big enough we’ll burn it. Of course, we have to get a permit from TCEQ.”

There were several sightings of trees down within the Lockhart City Limits, and just like the county department, Public Works Director Sean Kelley said the City had crews working all through the winter storm.

“We made sure that our roadways were clear,” Kelley said. “We can’t go into people’s yards so they have to bring debris to the roadway.”

Kelley said the City has a program that charges $10 for each 15 minutes of work, and that is added to the utility bill.

“We will increase staffing as necessary,” Kelley said. “There are limitations. We take 12 cubic yards of material. Sometimes, people may have to hire a contractor.”

Anyone interested in the Lockhart City Program can call 398-6452.