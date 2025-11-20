In Loving Memory of Clementina Saldana Hernandez Share:







Clementina Saldana Hernandez was born on August 7, 1944, in Las Jimenez, Jalisco, Mexico. Born to Jose Saldana and Luisa Gonzales, Clementina’s life was filled with love, laughter, and strong family ties.

Clementina was a lifelong resident of Lockhart. She enjoyed music and dancing, and traveling to visit family and friends in Mexico. Her extended family in Mexico looked forward to her visits.

Clementina had a generous heart, especially for animals, with a particular fondness for cats. She welcomed strays into her home and made them part of the family. She enjoyed her shopping adventures with her sister Yoli – collecting antiques and clothes – often followed by sharing her treasures with loved ones.

Clementina is preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Irene Garcia and Luisa Selestino Saldana, her brother Gilberto Saldana, and her son Edward Moreno. Clementina leaves behind a loving family to keep her memory alive. She is survived by her children: Silvia Elisa Guido and her husband Armando, Jorge Arturo Moreno, Raymundo Moreno and his wife Margaret, and Victor Garcia and his wife Rebecca. Her legacy continues through 9 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her sisters Guadalupe Jimenez, Yolanda Villalpando, Meybol Saldana, and her brother Luis Saldana – each of whom stayed in close contact throughout her life.

We warmly invite you to join us in honoring Clementina’s life and the love she shared, as we gather to remember her with stories and fond memories. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 21, 2025, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at DeLeon Funeral Home in Lockhart, with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. The next morning, on Saturday, November 22, 2025, we will come together for a graveside service at 10:00 a.m. at Lockhart City Cemetery.

Our dear mother will always hold a special place in our hearts, her kindness living on in every memory. Forever loved and remembered.