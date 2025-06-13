Jackie Dante Britton Share:







March 4, 1986 – May 30, 2025

Jackie Dante Britton, 39 transitioned from this temporary earthly existence to a state of eternal life in the presence of God on May 30, 2025. Our beloved Dante was born in Galveston, TX on March 4, 1986 to Lisa Machel Taylor and the late Roosevelt Van Britton. Dante accepted Christ at an early age.

A graduate of Lockhart High School, Class of 2004, he was an excellent student athlete, lettering in basketball. Always aspiring for greatness, he recently earned his Commercial Drivers License (CDL), utilizing this skill working at Precision Oxygen in Austin, TX. Without a doubt his sons were his top priority, they were his pride and joy. Dante demonstrated love and devotion to his sons, always providing for them an active presence in their lives. The best father ever. His heart was bigger than life itself and he exemplified the true meaning of Love, Loyalty and Compassion. He was a “Rock” to all who knew and loved him. His strength, wisdom and knowledge protected many. If you ever called on him for anything he would be there for you.

He was a food enthusiast and when it came to the kitchen Dante knew exactly what to do with cookware. Everything he prepared was cooked to perfection and his family/friends enjoyed these meals, like a labor of “love”. He had a passion for music (R&B and Rap) and was an underground producer and writer for the CBD Mob. As a longtime and loyal Texas Longhorn and Dallas Maverick fan, he loved to cheer for his teams. His free time was spent playing pickup basketball, watching Marvel movies with his boys, competitively playing board games, and rewatching episodes of Dragonball Z. His greatest joy came from spending time with his family, which he considered the most precious moments of his life.

Dante is preceded in death by his father: Roosevelt Van Britton, his grandparents: Rachel Hicks, Tommy Miller, Clara Britton and Elder Rosevelt Sandford.

He will be lovingly missed in the hearts of his mother: Lisa Taylor (John), his dearly loved children: Dorian Dante Britton and Judiah Dante Britton. Brothers: Lester Britton, Tevin Britton, Brodrick Britton, Nicholas Britton and George Britton. Honorary sister: Qiana Hicks. One dearly loved nephew: Zarious Britton. Four beautiful nieces: Zariah Britton, Zamiayah Britton, Maya’Lynn Britton and Olivia Britton, his aunts, uncles, extended family and friends.

Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home, 2220 S Colorado St, Lockhart, TX 78644. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.