September 26, 1946-June 9, 2025

Charles Anton Meitler, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away on Monday evening on June 9, 2025, surrounded by all his loved ones. He was born on September 26, 1946 in Lincoln, Kansas, to Clarence William and Lois Bonnell Meitler.

He married the love of his life, Lorraine (Niemann) Meitler on October 15, 1965, in Woodsboro, TX.

Charles was a Navy Man. He was proud to serve his country on the helicopter carrier, The USS Guam. After his service was ended, he was a business man. He was owner of Chuck Meitler Plumbing for over 24 years. He would eventually retire and his sons would take over Meitler Plumbing LLC. He and Lorraine would invest in many rental properties and do lots of traveling. Charles participated in the Lions Club, The Plum Creek Casters Fishing Club where he volunteered lots of hours in putting together the annual Kid Fish.

Charles enjoyed fishing and hunting. Fishing was his main hobby especially with his friends at fishing tournaments to the coast, such as Matagorda Bay, Lake Falcon and Port O’Conner. When the time came to hang up his fishing gear, he would love to go see his grandchildren play sports. He would travel to all softball, basketball, volleyball and football games AND practices, from South San Antonio to Liberty Hill. One memorable trip was when he traveled from Colorado to Alabama for the NJCAA Junior College World Series to watch his granddaughter play on the national level and on ESPN. He was his grandchildren’s biggest fan and always gave them words of encouragement. He also loved his western channel and TV shows.

Charles is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Clarence R. Meitler and Dean Meitler, and his sisters, Alice Oller, Carolyn Gehring, Debra Iwig and Kathy Ashbaugh. He is survived by his wife Lorraine Meitler, sons Clinton Meitler and his wife Rhipsime of Dale, TX, Darin Meitler and his wife Angela of Lockhart TX, daughter Tasha Meitler of Lockhart, TX. Grandchildren, Cameron Meitler, Chance Meitler, Christian Drake, Jill Ellis, Mitchell Meitler (Kate Anderson), Wesley Meitler, Ava Grace Meitler, and McKenzie Mendoza. Brothers, Daryl Meitler, Donald Meitler and Danny Meitler, sisters, Judy Werner, Linda Glisson, Vicki Wiles, DeAnn Meitler and Cindy Miller all from Kansas. And numerous nieces and nephews.

We find comfort in knowing that Dad’s legacy lives on through the lessons he taught his children and grandchildren, the love he shared and the memories we will cherish forever. As some of the community reached out, they would tell us, “He was everyone’s Grandpa… cheering everyone on from the stands and how he hung the moon for his grandchildren.” You’ll have the BEST seats Grandpa… KEEP CHEERING!!!

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 21, 2025, at McCurdy Funeral Home, Lockhart, TX at 10AM.