Lockhart Police Arrest Man Connected to Overnight Crime Spree Share:







On Thursday, June 12, 2025, Lockhart Police identified and arrested a man connected to a series of overnight burglaries in a residential neighborhood east of U.S. 183. Several pieces of evidence, including surveillance footage provided by residents, were key in the identification of 17-year-old Carlos Hernandez of Lockhart. Police also conducted a search warrant at Hernandez’s residence, which led to the discovery of additional evidence.