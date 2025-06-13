Post Register

Lockhart Police Arrest Man Connected to Overnight Crime Spree

On Thursday, June 12, 2025, Lockhart Police identified and arrested a man connected to a series of overnight burglaries in a residential neighborhood east of U.S. 183. Several pieces of evidence, including surveillance footage provided by residents, were key in the identification of 17-year-old Carlos Hernandez of Lockhart. Police also conducted a search warrant at Hernandez’s residence, which led to the discovery of additional evidence.

