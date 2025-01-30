James Arthur Snodgrass Share:







February 17, 1965-January 22, 2025

James Arthur Snodgrass, affectionately known as Jim, was called home to the Lord on Thursday, January 22, 2025. He was born on February 17, 1965, to Elizabeth and Jerry Snodgrass, joining his big sister, Tami. Jim grew up traveling the world with his family living across the United States and Europe. Heattended Forrest Sherman High School in Naples, Italy and London Central High School in London, England graduating in 1984.

Growing up, Jim developed a love for the outdoors and sports, which became a defining part of his character. He spent countless hours hunting, fishing, riding motocross, working on cars, and making lifelong friends.

Beyond the outdoors, Jim was a dedicated family man. He took immense pride in his son, Colby, who was truly his pride and joy. Additionally, was also a loving husband to his woman, Tina, and father to his bonus kids Jerrica, Stephanie, Alvin, and William whom he loved and embraced as his own. He was also a proud Pawpaw to his grandchildren Aviana, Marcos, Colton, Eva, and Elizabeth. Jim was a constant presence in their lives, crafting memories that they will cherish until they reunite once more.

Jim’s spirit was infectious, always ready with a story or a joke to lighten the mood. He was the kind of person who could make friends anywhere he went, and his laughter was often the loudest in the room. Jim had a knack for making others feel welcome and valued, embodying a sense of hospitality that left a lasting impression on everyone he met.

Jim’s professional life was equally marked by commitment and integrity. He proudly worked for Lewis Sign for 35+ years. His colleagues respected his strong work ethic and his knack for overcoming challenges, and they also counted among his closest friends. He cherished the bonds he formed and took great pride in the achievements of those he loved.

As we gather to celebrate Jim’s life, we remember not just the man he was but the impact he had on all of us. His legacy of kindness, warmth, and unwavering support will be carried on by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

A visitation will be held on January 31, 2025, at 9AM, at McCurdy Funeral Home with a funeral service at 10AM.