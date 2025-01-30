Early morning train derailment in Caldwell County Share:







An early morning train derailment shut down traffic temporarily on FM 672 near 1078, about 3 miles east of Lockhart, as heavy machinery is being moved to the area of the derailment.

The BNSF Railway train derailment occurred east of E. Market Street at about 1 a.m. Thursday.

There were 7 total cars affected. No injuries or damage to personal property have been reported. Public roadways and crossings continue to be unaffected.

The train consisted of 80 railcars, including auto haulers, tank cars carrying corn syrup, and boxcars with lumber and raw corn.

There was no hazardous material carried via the train.

Assisting at the scene were Lockhart Police Department, Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, and Caldwell County Office of Emergency Management.

BNSF Railway crews are on-site and have begun cleanup and recovery operations.