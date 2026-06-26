Joe Alvarez Share:







Joe Alvarez, a devoted husband, loving father, proud grandfather, and cherished friend to many, passed peacefully on June 18, 2026, surrounded by his loving family. He was 69 years old.

Born on September 9, 1956, in Lockhart, Texas, Joe was the beloved son of Seledonio and Amelia Albarez. From a young age, he carried a joyful spirit and a strong work ethic that defined his life. Whether he was firing up the grill, lending a helping hand to neighbors, or tinkering under the hood of a car, Joe brought warmth, laughter, and reliability wherever he went.

He was a true master of the backyard barbecue. Joe built his famous large BBQ pit from a barrel and became known for his incredible brisket, perfectly fried turkeys, and mouthwatering turkey legs. Family gatherings were never complete without the smell of his cooking and the sound of his easy laughter filling the air. He also loved cleaning up yards and working on cars — always happiest when he was busy helping others.

Joe’s greatest joy came from his family. He is survived by his loving wife, Bertha Alvarez; his sons, Eddie Garcia Alvarez and Simon Alvarez; his brothers, Albert Albarez, John Albarez, Michael Albarez, Seledonio Albarez Jr., and Peter Albarez; and his sisters, Carmen Torres, Mary Albarez, and Nan Lerma. He was preceded in death by his son, Joe “Joey” Alvarez, Jr., parents, Seledonio and Amelia Albarez; his brother, Felipe Albarez; and his sister, Porfiria Gutierrez. Joe leaves behind 13 cherished grandchildren and 2 precious great-grandchildren who will carry his loving spirit forward.

Joe will be deeply missed for his generous heart, his willingness to help anyone at any time, and the way he made every gathering brighter. He leaves behind a legacy of love, good food, hard work, and family devotion that will live on in all who knew him.

Visitation will begin on Monday, June 29, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. at DeLeon Funeral Home, followed by funeral service at 1:00 p.m.

May Joe’s memory bring comfort, smiles, and perhaps the urge to fire up the grill in his honor. He will forever be remembered as a man who loved deeply and lived generously.