Ernest “Neene” Capello Share:







Ernest “Neene” Capello passed away at the age of 73. He was born in Lockhart, Texas on May 16, 1953, to Frank and Antonia Capello.

He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings; Celia Capello Hernandez, Frances Capello Jaurez, Susan Capello Martinez, Mary Capello, Norbert Capello, and Ruben Capello.

Ernest is survived by his wife Mercy Lopez Capello, sons; Ernest Capello Jr. and wife Tania, Gabriel Capello, daughter; Ernestine Capello Butts and husband Randy, brothers; Damien Capello, James Capello, sisters; Vivianna Capello, Velinia Capello Martinez, Peggy Capello, Elda Capello Vasquez, and grandchildren; Chris Capello, Ryan Butts, Samantha Butts, Mikayla Murphy, Jason Gonzales, and great grandchildren; Jack Marin, Alice Marin, Oliver McCready, and Arlo Murphy.

Visitation was held on Monday, June 29, 2026, from 5-8pm at McCurdy Funeral Home with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7pm. Funeral services were held on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, at 10am, at St. Mary’s Church. Burial will follow at San Pablo Cemetery.