August 29, 1960-November 4, 2025

Johnny Galvez, a beacon of joy, resilience, and unwavering love, peacefully entered eternal rest on November 4, 2025, surrounded by the warmth of his devoted family. Born on August 29, 1960, in Austin, Texas, Johnny lived a full 65 years filled with laughter, heartfelt connections, and a passion for the simple joys that made life sparkle.

Johnny was a man who turned every corner of his world into a masterpiece. With green thumbs that could coax miracles from the earth, he poured his soul into landscaping, transforming his home into a lush sanctuary of beauty and pride. His vehicles gleamed like trophies under his meticulous care, and his clothes? Always pressed to crisp perfection, a testament to the quiet dignity he carried with effortless grace. In the kitchen, Johnny was a wizard, whipping up feasts that gathered loved ones around the table—none more legendary than his mouth watering BBQ, slathered in flavors that told stories of family traditions and endless summer afternoons. But it was Johnny’s infectious humor that truly lit up rooms and hearts. With a quick wit sharper than his favorite grilling tongs, he had an uncanny gift for turning ordinary moments into uproarious adventures, especially for his beloved wife, Roberta, whose laughter was his favorite melody.

Even in the face of illness, Johnny’s spirit shone undimmed—he’d crack a joke mid-battle, reminding us all that strength isn’t just in the fight, but in the smile you wear through it. Battling ailments with unyielding courage and poise, he embodied resilience, powering forward not just for himself, but to inspire everyone who loved him. And oh, how he loved us all—fiercely, fully, and without reservation.

Johnny was preceded in death by his cherished parents, Jesse and Susie Galvez, and his brother, Mike Galvez. He leaves behind a legacy of love celebrated by his adoring wife of many years, Roberta; his children, Barbara Galvez, Sandra Hernandez (Jose), Yvonne Galvez Ruiz (Alfredo), Eddie Ramirez, and Crystal Galvez; his siblings, Felix Galvez (Stella), Rick Galvez Sr. (Sylvia), Sally Galvez (Jose), and Dolores Galvez (Gabino); 15 grandchildren who will carry his laughter forward; 4 great-grandchildren who already sparkle with his light; and a host of nieces, nephews, and dear friends whose lives he enriched beyond measure.

The family invites you to join in honoring Johnny’s extraordinary life with a visitation from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 6th 2025 at DeLeon Funeral Home, 110 E. Cedar St. Lockhart, Tx. 78644, where the Holy Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., led by Deacon Scott Dillon. The funeral service will follow at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 7th 2025 at DeLeon Funeral Home, officiated by Deacon Scott Dillon.

Though Johnny’s physical presence will be deeply missed, his indomitable spirit—full of humor, heart, and quiet heroism—will forever uplift and guide us. He taught us to laugh through the storms, love without limits, and live with the kind of grace that turns challenges into triumphs. Rest peacefully, dear Johnny; your light burns eternal in our hearts.