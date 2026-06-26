Richard Michael Morris Share:







Richard Michael Morris, a resident of Bryan, Texas, passed away peacefully at home on April 28, 2026, at the age of 69.

Michael was surrounded by love, with his devoted wife, Vickie, holding him close and his grandsons, Nathaniel and Wyatt, by his side.

If there was one word to describe Michael, it would be Warrior. He was truly a warrior in every sense of the word. He faced every challenge, whether big or small, head-on. Michael met life with determination, courage, and grit.

Throughout much of his life, he endured unimaginable pain caused by a rare spinal disease. Knowing the amount of pain he carried makes the fact that he rarely complained all the more remarkable. Even more impressive was his ability to don more than seventy pounds of armor and fully embrace the passions he loved.

As his wife, Vickie was not only his partner in life but also his full-time caregiver for many years and always his best friend. He endured one health challenge after another, fighting each day with strength and perseverance. To her, he will forever remain her warrior and her knight in shining armor.

Michael was preceded in death by his devoted mother, Imogene Tuck Morris; his grandson, Blake Andrew Pardo of Lockhart, Texas; and his stepdaughter, Stephanie Lyn Nelson.

He is survived by his loving wife and companion of 25 years, Vickie Sue Morris of Bryan, Texas; his father, Richard G. Morris of Lockhart, Texas; his beautiful daughters, whom he loved deeply and was immensely proud of, Joy Morris Pardo and Amber Morris Crabill; the mother of his children, Darlene Briceno; and his sister who he adored, Sarah L. Morris and her companion Claud Pogue, all of Lockhart, Texas.

He also leaves behind his cherished and beloved grandchildren: Caitlin Pardo; Peyton Crabill and Preston Crabill of Lockhart, Texas; Wyatt and Nathaniel who he helped raise, of Bryan, Texas; Woodrow and Madilyn Wells of Iowa; Noah (Kayla) Nelson of Missouri; Eric Nelson and Katelyn Nelson of Denton, Texas.

Michael is also survived by his stepdaughter, Sara Marie Wells of Iowa, and by his nephews: Keith (Jessy) Holman, Kyle (Kaitlin) Holman, and Joseph (Kinsey) Ascerno.

Michael leaves behind an extended family of beloved brothers and dear friends through his faire clan, The Dragons of The Round, a group formed more than 37 years ago. He was proud to be one of its founding members, a strong leader, and the clan elder. Whether they stormed Renaissance and Medieval Faire grounds across Texas as fully armored knights, Vikings, or with Michael appearing in his unforgettable “Pimp Daddy” attire, the adventures were grand, spirits were high, and the times together were deeply cherished.

He was especially proud to have helped his clan create and maintain Draco, the Guardian of Wishes, a dragon wishing well located at Sherwood Forest Faire in Paige, Texas, benefiting the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Knowing he played even a small part in helping terminally ill children receive a wish brought him a profound sense of purpose.

Michael possessed an extraordinary mind and a deep love of history. Rather than simply studying history, he lived it through his years in the faire community. From sword fighting and historical reenactments with the Jousting Legends of Noble Cause Productions to mastering the crafts of chainmail and leatherwork, he sought authenticity in every detail, even down to the fabrics used in period attire.

Whether watching a favorite movie or one of countless documentaries, his interests often centered around history. The Knights Templar, the mystery of Oak Island, King Richard the Lionheart, and the age of the Vikings were among his many passions. He also maintained a lifelong fascination with space exploration, world wars, and some of the world’s most intriguing historical sites—places he and Vickie had hoped to explore together in the years ahead.

Michael’s accomplishments throughout his life were many. In his youth, he participated in FFA, earned the distinction of Eagle Scout through the Boy Scouts of America, and became an honored member of the Order of DeMolay in San Marcos, Texas. He graduated with honors from Lockhart High School in 1975.

That same year, Michael enlisted in the United States Army. He served in the 101st Airborne Division as a Parachutist, Pathfinder, Jump Master, and M-16 Master Marksman. Sergeant Morris continued his military service with the 1136th Infantry Detachment of the Texas Army National Guard until 1984.

Determined to further his education, Michael studied whenever he could—during lunch breaks, late evenings, and even during television commercials while spending time with his daughters. His dedication paid off. Remaining on the Dean’s Honor Roll, he graduated with multiple honors from Southwest Texas State University in 1989, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Technology.

After college, Michael moved to Bryan, Texas, where he joined McCord Engineering, Inc. as a Senior Engineering Assistant. He remained a loyal and devoted employee for 34 years. His work ethic, integrity, and dedication to Mr. James McCord, Rex Woods, and his coworkers were exemplary. During Michael’s final years, the McCord family became an invaluable source of support and friendship, for which his family remains deeply grateful.

Michael was deeply loved and will be forever missed by all who knew him. His strength, loyalty, humor, intelligence, and generous spirit touched countless lives. Though his earthly journey has ended, the legacy he leaves behind—as a husband, father, grandfather, soldier, mentor, brother, and friend—will live on in the hearts of those who loved him.

Military Honor Services will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, at 1:00 PM, location will be announced once finalized. Following the service, family and friends are invited to gather for fellowship and some Lockhart barbecue as they celebrate Michael’s life and share memories together.

A Celebration and memorial tree planting will be held at Sherwood Forest Faire in Paige, Texas. Details will be announced and shared once finalized.

“A warrior may lay down his sword, but the love he gave and the lives he touched endure forever.”

Expresss condolences at ww.CallawayJones.com.