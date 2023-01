Joseph Ernest Capello Share:







Joseph Ernest Capello, of Carlsbad NM, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. He was 80 years old.

He was a hard working man, and a very loved father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed.



There will be a Celebration of Life Mass held at San Jose Catholic Church in Carlsbad, New Mexico on Friday, January 27, 2023 at 10am.