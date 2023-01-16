Valerie Sue Ray Lane Share:







Valerie Sue Ray Lane of Kansas City, Missouri and formerly of Gardner, Kansas, born July 10, 1964, passed away peacefully at University Health Medical Center in Kansas City, Missouri on January 3, 2023. Valerie fought a long hard battle with Long Covid issues and then almost a year with Stage 4 Small Cell Lung Cancer. Valerie was preceded in death by her father Jack Lee Ray of Austin and also Wayne (Gene) Bunton of Lockhart, Texas.

She is survived by her mother Ruby Bunton of Lockhart, Texas, brother Jack Lee Ray Jr. of Florence, Texas. Three children, Jason Magnuson of Pflugerville, Megan Magnuson of Kansas City, Missouri and Olivia Lane of Gardner, Kansas. Five grandchildren, Ava and Mali Magnuson, Lily Rae Hornburg of Burleson, Royal Andre Barrero of Kansas City, Missouri, and Ruston Hyer of Gardner, Kansas.

Valerie spent the last few years of her life doing woodworking, making furniture, antiquing and artwork. She was a very loving parent to all her children. She moved from Austin, Texas in 1985 to Kansas where she met and married the father of her children, Brian Colby Lane. They were married for 28 years. A Celebration of Life will be held in Texas sometime in early March. No date has been set at this time. I would like to thank everyone for all their prayers, donations, love, and kindness. Most of all I would like to thank her daughter Megan Magnuson who was her ever constant care giver this past year. Thank you, Ruby Bunton.