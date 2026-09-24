Juanita Soto is LISD new CTE Coordinator Share:







Lockhart, TX

Lockhart ISD recently announced that Juanita Soto has been selected as the district’s new Career and Technical Education (CTE) Coordinator.

Soto joins LISD with extensive experience in district-level and statewide CTE leadership and support. Most recently, she served as an Instructional Support Analyst for Austin ISD, where she worked alongside administrators, department chairs, counselors, and teachers to strengthen Programs of Study and improve student outcomes in Career and Technical Education. In her role, Soto analyzed data and coordinated program evaluations to support continuous improvement and oversaw districtwide CTE inventory and accountability. Additionally, she collaborated closely with the Special Education Steering Committee to increase access and participation in CTE programs for students receiving special education services.

Prior to this, she served as a CTE Statewide Specialist with the Texas Education Agency, where she played an instrumental role in developing and refining Texas CTE Programs of Study. During her time with TEA, she helped align secondary education with postsecondary opportunities, industry-recognized credentials, and workforce needs, preparing students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences needed to pursue their goals after graduation.

She also brings experience as a Curriculum Coordinator and CTE Department Chair with Austin ISD. During her time in Austin, she earned the 2018 Region 13 CTE Teacher of the Year honor and three Austin ISD Raves recognizing her effective leadership and support of teachers.

Collectively, Soto’s experience reflects her commitment to expanding opportunities for students, supporting educators, and strengthening CTE pathways that prepare graduates for success after high school. With her extensive leadership experience and student-centered approach, Lockhart ISD is excited about the impact she will make in strengthening Career and Technical Education, expanding opportunities for our Lions, and preparing students for graduation and beyond as they shape a future yet to be imagined.

“I am excited to join LISD and work alongside our educators, staff, and community to strengthen Career and Technical Education,” said Soto. “Together, we can increase opportunities for students, connect their learning to real-world applications, and equip them with the skills and experiences they need to confidently pursue their goals after graduation.”

Soto will lead efforts to strengthen and expand LISD’s Career and Technical Education pathways to reflect the interests and needs of our most important stakeholders, our students. She will collaborate with educators and community partners to develop high-quality learning experiences, expand access to industry-recognized certifications and credentials, and increase participation in CTE programs for special populations. Through this work, she will help ensure more students graduate with the skills, experiences, and opportunities they need to confidently pursue their next steps. “One of our biggest goals in Lockhart ISD is to create innovative opportunities that prepare all students for success beyond graduation, and I believe Ms. Soto will greatly help us achieve that goal,” said Superintendent Dr. Mark Estrada. “Her experience, leadership, and passion for CTE will help us build programs that connect our Lions to meaningful, real-world opportunities and ensure that when they cross the stage in May, they are ready to take on what comes next with confidence.”

Ms. Soto holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Texas at Austin. She officially began her role on September 17, 2026.