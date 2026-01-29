KJ’s Auto Accessories: Built on family, craftsmanship, and community Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

In Lockhart, where history runs deep and community ties matter, KJ’s Auto Accessories stands as a testament to hometown pride, hard work, and a lifelong passion for automotive craftsmanship.

Owned and operated by brothers Kelly and Jason Buehring, KJ’s Auto Accessories was born from a shared childhood spent as self-described “gear heads.” Growing up, the brothers were constantly taking things apart, rebuilding them, and finding ways to make vehicles look better, run stronger, or work harder. Long before opening a shop, they shared a dream of owning a business built on that passion.

That dream became reality in 1999, when the brothers launched KJ’s Auto Accessories out of Kelly’s home garage. More than two decades later, some of those very first customers are still walking through the doors, something the Buehring’s consider one of their greatest points of pride.

Lockhart was the only place the brothers ever considered opening their business. Their family roots trace back to nearby Niederwald, Texas, with ties to the area stretching back to the mid-1800s. “Lockhart is home and the only home we know,” Kelly says. “When people ask how long I’ve lived here, I tell them I was born here, back when Lockhart still had a hospital. That usually surprises folks. A lot has changed.”

What hasn’t changed is the shop’s commitment to quality and customer relationships. KJ’s Auto Accessories has built a reputation for dependable work, honest service, and a genuine effort to treat every customer like a friend. That approach, the brothers say, is what sets them apart from other auto accessory shops.

“We love making vehicles look better or work harder,” Kelly explains. The shop specializes in Ranch Hand–style bumpers and grille guards, lift kits, toolboxes, hitches, CM and Bedrock flatbeds, as well as trailer parts and repair. Whether it’s a ranch truck, a work vehicle, or a daily driver, customers know their vehicles are in experienced hands.

The Buehring’s credit the Lockhart community for much of their success. “We are thankful for all the support from our customers,” Kelly says. “We couldn’t have done this without them.” Over the years, that support has come not only in repeat business, but in relationships built on trust and shared pride in the town’s growth.

Looking ahead, Kelly and Jason say their goal is simple: continue growing alongside Lockhart while providing the same level of service that has sustained them for more than 25 years. “We’ve loved growing with the town, and we’re hopeful for what the future will be,” Kelly says.

For the Buehring brothers, KJ’s Auto Accessories is more than a business, it’s a reflection of family, community, and a lifelong love of hands-on work. And for Lockhart, it’s a locally owned shop that continues to serve the town with skill, integrity, and heart.

Customers are always welcome to stop by and see them at 303 S. Commerce in Lockhart to see what the team can do. Those with questions can call 512-398-5339, and as Kelly puts it, “We’d love to meet you.”