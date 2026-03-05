CTHR updates including Parade and Queens Court Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Plans are continuing to come together for the City of Lockhart’s beloved Chisholm Trail Homecoming Rodeo (CTHR) weekend, slated for June 12-13.

Last week, the Lockhart Chamber of Commerce was happy to collaborate and oversee two of the most cherished traditions, the Queen’s Court and the annual Homecoming Parade.

The agreement between the CTHR and the Chamber ensures that two long-standing community events, both deeply rooted in Lockhart’s Western heritage, will carry on as part of the 2026 City of Lockhart Chisholm Trail Homecoming Rodeo festivities.

Under the new partnership, the Chamber will manage the organization and coordination of the Queen’s Court, a tradition that celebrates young women who represent the spirit, leadership, and Western pride of the community.

In addition, the Chamber will help organize the annual parade, a highlight of the rodeo weekend that brings together local businesses, schools, organizations, and families in a colorful display of hometown pride.

Details regarding the selection process for the Queen’s Court, important dates, and parade participation guidelines will be released by the Chamber at a later date.

The Queen’s Court and the Parade have long been cornerstones of the City of Lockhart CTHR, drawing generations of families to the historic downtown square and rodeo arena each year. From decorated floats and marching bands to waving royalty in Western attire, the events serve as a reminder of Lockhart’s enduring connection to its ranching and agricultural roots.

Although the CTHR will be allowing food and vendor booths to set up on both days, they do want to stress neither the CTHR nor the Chamber will be hosting a music or carnival atmosphere, as in years past during the former 53-year-old tradition of the Chisholm Trail Roundup festival.

“The Chamber is only facilitating the Queen’s Court and parade this year in regard to the rodeo weekend, but have other things in the works for a later date, possibly,” stated Megan Carvajal, CEO of Lockhart Chamber of Commerce.

City leaders and rodeo representatives expressed enthusiasm about the continued partnership, emphasizing the importance of preserving traditions that bring the community together.

Watch for further details about the CTHR weekend in the Post-Register or on the Rodeo and Chamber’s social media pages.