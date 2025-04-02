Carl leaves lasting impression on Martindale Share:







Above, Carlton Carl, former CEO and Publisher of the Texas Observer, reads one of the several newspapers he turned to for news daily.

Photo Courtesy of Duette Instagram.

Anthony Collins, LPR Editor

Carlton Carl, a multi-faceted individual known for his roles as a journalist, politician, landlord, and a cherished friend to many, sadly passed away on Tuesday, March 25.

Carl originally embarked on his political career as an aide to the late Democratic Governor Preston Smith. This marked the beginning of his exploration of the picturesque small towns in central Texas.

Growing up in Houston, he was drawn to the charm and simplicity of small-town life, contemplating the idea of fully immersing himself in that environment.



Carlton’s involvement in the political sphere was complemented by his deep-seated passion for journalism, which was evident in his daily routine of reading six or seven newspapers.

He earned a journalism degree from the prestigious Columbia University School of Journalism, a pursuit that was ignited during his middle school years when he first encountered the Texas Observer. As he transitioned into adulthood, Carl secured an internship back in Texas, which provided him with invaluable experience in writing speeches. This formative experience paved the way for him to become the youngest Press Secretary in U.S. history at that time, serving under Governor Smith and solidifying his commitment to both politics and journalism.



The prospect of owning a town, where the city limits are noted by a welcoming marker from the Martindale Baptist Church to where a local convenience store advertised the annual Luling Watermelon Thump, further fueled his imagination.



With this vision in mind, he took a significant step in 2005 by selling one of his homes in Washington, D.C., and using the proceeds to purchase many parcels, parcels that some saw as having no future potential in Martindale, all with the intention of revitalizing the community.



A list of Carl’s purchases included three vacant general stores, a decommissioned bank, a cotton-seed weighing station, multiple warehouses, a courtroom designed for film sets, an aquarium housing cotton plants, a seed elevator, 16 silos for seeds, and 300 feet of riverfront along the San Marcos River.

Carl transcended the role of a mere landlord for the business owners in Martindale to being a genuine friend and a guiding mentor. His contributions extended beyond property management, as he played a pivotal role in organizing various events and initiatives that enriched the community.



Carl was undeniably a cornerstone of the town, embodying the spirit of camaraderie and support that brought people together. Prior to his death, Carl had been actively collaborating with the Martindale community to strategize the next steps in revitalizing the town.



He not only united individuals but also introduced the glitz and glamour of Hollywood to Martindale. In recent years, Martindale has become an unexpected hotspot for film scouts drawn to the town’s quaint, turn-of-the-century allure. This newfound interest has led to the filming of numerous television shows, music videos, and feature films in the area. Among the most notable productions are “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape” starring a young 15 year old Leonardo DiCaprio, and 23 year old Johnny Depp, “A Perfect World,” featuring Clint Eastwood and Kevin Costner, “The Newton Boys,” starring Matthew McConaughey and Ethan Hawke, and the 2003 remake of “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” produced by New Line Cinema.



Joe Pinnelli and Carl shared an extraordinary friendship that lasted for more than 53 years. As a general contractor, Pinnelli played a crucial role in the rebuilding of Martindale, working closely with Carl throughout the years. Beyond their professional relationship, Pinnelli and Carl were also best of friends. Pinnelli would drive to lunch in his vintage 1923 1-ton truck, affectionately dubbed “The lunch destination vehicle” by Carl.



The duo would make the trip to Lockhart three times a week, enjoying lunch at either Kreuz or Smitty’s BBQ, where Carl had established a good friendship with both restaurant owners. Over the past eighteen years, the pair have thoroughly navigated the roads in Pinnelli’s Model T and know every road south and east of Martindale. In addition to their day touring excursions, the duo participated in Model T rallies, some of which involved covering an impressive distance of 100 miles each day over the course of four consecutive days.



Pinnelli continued that Carl “had a big heart and liked helping people out.”

This sentiment resonates deeply within the Martindale community. Mayor of Martindale, Katherine Glaze referred to Carl as “The Man who Bought Martindale,” highlighting his significant contributions, including the establishment of the Martindale Library, for which he offered remarkably low rental rates. Beyond his efforts in restoring buildings, Carl was instrumental in preserving the town’s history; he was a founding member of the Martindale Historic Preservation Commission and played a key role in the creation of the historic district. Glaze expressed that his absence will be profoundly felt in the community. A wake for Carl will be announced in the near future.