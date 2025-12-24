Lady Lions battle Glenn Grizzlies Share:







By Allye Baughman

The Lady Lions took on the Glenn Grizzlies in a challenging matchup that tested their perseverance and determination, ultimately falling 30–74. Despite the final score, the Lady Lions showed resilience throughout the game and continued to compete until the final buzzer.

The opening quarter set a competitive tone, with the Lady Lions staying within striking distance at 9–14. Glenn, however, found its rhythm in the second quarter, extending the lead as the Lady Lions headed into halftime trailing 16–48. The Grizzlies maintained their momentum in the third quarter, pushing the score to 19–62 before entering the final period.

In the fourth quarter, the Lady Lions continued to fight and added 11 points to close out the game, finishing with a final score of 30–74.

Offensively, Peyton Johnson led the Lady Lions with 15 points, providing consistent scoring throughout the night. Beah St. Leger added 10 points, contributing key baskets and energy on both ends of the court. Lizzie Staton chipped in 3 points, while Alexis Rodriguez rounded out the scoring with 2 points.

The Lady Lions will look to build on their early competitiveness and continue working toward improvement as they prepare for their next matchup.