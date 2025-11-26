Land Unlimited: Rooted in Lockhart, Built on Legacy and Growth Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

When Land Unlimited opened its doors in Lockhart, it quickly became clear that the brokerage was not just another addition to the local real estate scene. Under the leadership of owner Kaylee Sutton, the company has become one of Caldwell County’s most influential land and commercial firms. Sutton reflects on why she chose Lockhart, how the community embraced her work, and what she sees ahead for landowners and investors in 2026.

“I chose Lockhart because this is where my career really took off,” Sutton said. “I started selling land in Caldwell County back in 2019, long before our office ever existed, and I’ve now sold hundreds of properties throughout this county. Over time I learned every back road, met countless landowners, and really developed a deep understanding of the area.

“Our roots were planted here years before the sign ever went up on the building. Lockhart always felt like home, not just personally, but professionally. This is where Texas still feels like Texas, with legacy landowners and multigenerational ranches, and I always saw massive, untapped potential here with the growth pushing down SH-130.

“Choosing this city wasn’t a business gamble; it was a natural next step. My work, my relationships, and my impact were already here, our office just made it official.”

According to Sutton, the launch of Land Unlimited was met with familiarity rather than surprise. “Honestly, I don’t think it surprised anyone when we opened our doors, most real estate offices already knew me because I’d been aggressively working in this market for years,” she said. “And Lockhart has never had a brokerage like us, one that is uniquely specialized in land and commercial as the primary focus.”

She explained that while their sister company, Homes Unlimited, has helped many families buy and sell homes, Land Unlimited introduced a new level of strategy, marketing, and representation to the area. Offerings such as advanced drone marketing, much-needed owner-finance opportunities, and a rapidly growing inventory helped the company stand out from day one.

“I believe landowners appreciated that someone finally focused on the land game and represented it with a modern, strategic approach,” she said. “The reaction was supportive because people could instantly tell, we do this the right way. So, the reaction wasn’t ‘Who are they?’ It was, ‘They’re finally putting down roots here.’”

“Trust in a rural market is built over years, not months,” Sutton said. “And I’ve been earning that trust one acre, one ranch, one landowner at a time.” She credits her momentum to consistency, integrity, and the strong women behind her team, known locally as the Texas Land Ladies.

“There was a clear shift in the community,” she continued. “It happened when seasoned investors and long-time ranching families started reaching out directly. These are families who’ve often used the same representation for decades. When they began choosing us, not just noticing us, that’s when I knew Lockhart didn’t just accept us… they trusted us.”

For Sutton, collaboration is central to the company’s success. “Land deals require a strong network, and we’ve built relationships with the best of the best,” she said. Partnerships with local agents, title companies, First Lockhart National Bank, Capital Farm Credit, Hinkle Surveyors, engineers, and county officials have positioned Land Unlimited as a hub for land expertise, not just transactions.

“One of our major clients is Red Oak Development Group, who recently secured an office in downtown Lockhart. Their newest project, Moxie, is helping shape the future of the city and we’re proud to be a part of that momentum,” she added.

Sutton explained that their role extends far beyond buying and selling. “People see that we’re not here to churn deals, we’re here to collaborate, guide, educate, and elevate. That’s what sets us apart.”

Sutton confirmed that 2026 will bring a major expansion in community education. She plans to host workshops focused on landowner rights and valuation, first-time land buying, and general real estate education for both buyers and sellers. Her goal is to empower individuals with knowledge that leads to smarter decisions in an evolving market.

“These events strengthen our mission: to be the leading educational resource for landowners and buyers in Caldwell County,” she said.

“2026 is going to be a pivotal year,” Sutton predicted. She expects rising demand for large tracts from developers and investors, continued growth in rural subdivisions, increasing commercial activity along major corridors, and expanding investment tied to utilities.

But one variable stands above the rest. “The biggest factor right now is water,” she said. “Our growth is currently constrained because access to water is limited. As these water projects progress and utility providers expand capacity, Caldwell County will open to significantly more development. Once water catches up with demand, this county will see one of the strongest growth waves we’ve ever experienced, and landowners who prepare now will be the ones who benefit the most.”

Sutton’s mission for Land Unlimited is rooted in empowerment and community impact. “We strive to empower people through land ownership, enhance community growth, and help others build successful lives on land,” she said. “Our culture is built on hard work, faith, and an unwavering commitment to our clients, our community, ourselves, and the work we do. Land Unlimited will be known not just for selling land, but for changing lives and strengthening legacies.”

Since launching the company in 2023, Land Unlimited has surpassed $150 million in closed volume, completed more than 430 transactions, sold over 3,000 acres of Texas land, expanded into more than 25 counties, and built a team of nine powerhouse agents. The Texas Land Ladies brand has become one of the region’s most recognizable forces in real estate. The company has also launched a luxury residential division, Homes Unlimited, inspired new landowners through its Land Giveaway initiative, generated more than 1,000 online leads, and empowered hundreds of families through owner-finance opportunities.

Through it all, Sutton remains anchored in the community that shaped her. For Land Unlimited, Lockhart is more than a headquarters, it’s home.