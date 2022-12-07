Land Up holds rural fire department fundraiser￼ Share:







Land Up Realty

Land Up Realty + Investments recently held a fundraiser for the South East Caldwell Volunteer Fire Department. And will host a fundraiser turnout celebration on Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 6:30-10:30 pm. At the Rural Fire Department in Luling (1364 Harwood Road).

The fundraiser campaign was launched on social media from Oct. 24-Nov. 21. The raffle prize giveaway was held for an REI inflatable kayak.

Land Up Realty + Investments raised more than $9,000 in donations and its team is also donating another $10,000.

The fire team is hosting a fundraiser celebration at their station where a check will be presented. Also, the raffle prize winner will collect their kayak that evening.

“We were super excited to be a part of something so special and help the fire team get the funds they need to continue providing fire protection to the Lockhart/Luling area,” said Kristin Foley, Marketing Director of Land Up Realty + Investments.