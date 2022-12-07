New business aids newborns and families Share:







From staff reports

A new business aimed at benefitting families with everything from new babies as well as pre- and post-birth issues has opened in Lockhart.

Simple Guidance, with co-owners Britt Herzog and Ashley DiStefano, held their initial fundraiser Sunday at Best Little Wine and Books in Lockhart.

According to SG literature, the business is “a collective of family and community centered professionals, supporting families with in-home private services, classes and workshops, and community programs.”

Herzog handles Parent Coaching, while DiStefano is a Postpartum Doula. SG services include Meal Plan Creation, Postpartum Doula, Birth Doula, Newborn Care, Message Therapy, Breastfeeding Education, Family Counseling, Birth and Postpartum Plan Creation.

Classes and workshops include Life with Baby, Life Transitions, and Family Communication.

Community Programs include New Dad and Family Support Groups, New Family Care Package, and New Parent Classes.

The New Family Care Package includes a one-hour visit with SG’s Postpartum Doula and life with baby workbook. The program is free to families in Caldwell County who qualify.

Support groups are from 6-7 p.m. at Stampworthy Goods in Lockhart and are free to the public.

Parent Coaching helps identify your parenting style and what works best for your individual family. There is no “right” way to raise a child, according to SG, but a parent coach can offer guidance and support through transitions, stress, tantrums, sleep issues, and much more.

A Parent Coach, Herzog, helps create family communication strategies; meal planning for picky eaters or children with eating disorders; creates a living system plan for families’ unique needs; transitioning support for new schedules such as daycare, long-distance move, parent returning to work, death, divorce, blending of a family, and a new sibling; helps with positively supporting an LGBTQ+ child; works through behavior issues.

Postpartum Doula DiStefano empowers families to create a postpartum environment that works specifically for their own unique set of needs.

A Postpartum Doula offers breastfeeding knowledge, support, and assistance; helps with newborn care, such as diaper changes, naps, and feedings; provides resources to related services such as birthing classes or a lactation consultant; helps your family learn and become comfortable with baby soothing and bonding methods; cares for the baby so parents can take a nap, shower, or eat a meal; helps with mother’s post-birth comfort measures; offers physical support as mother recovers from a cesarean delivery; makes breakfast, lunch dinner, or healthy snacks; keeps mother hydrated and comfortable; provides transition care and tips for returning to work.

For more information, email www.simpleguidance.com or simpleguidancetx@gmail.com, or call 512-668-9737.