Original Black’s BBQ Teacher of the Week

Name and grade you teach: Kailee Gutierrez, Kindergarten

What subjects do you teach? All subjects

Hometown: Lockhart

Where did you graduate and with what degree(s)? “I graduated from Texas State University with a Bachelor of Science and a Major in Interdisciplinary Studies EC-6/ESL.”

Favorite thing(s) about teaching at Lockhart ISD: “We receive a tremendous amount of support.”

How would your friends describe you? “Kind and caring person.”

What values are most important to you? “Family and Kindness.”

Talents: “Planning and cooking.”

Favorite books: “I love reading when I have the free time, some of my favorite genres are mystery, suspense and fiction books.”

Favorite music: “Texas country.”

Hobbies: “Reading on my free time, crafting and organizing.”

What brings you hope? “My students bring me hope. It amazes me how much they are picking up new things and learning everyday.”

Family: Husband, Mario; sons, Luca and Tate; dogs, Aubree and Rocky.