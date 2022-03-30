Late score costs Lockhart vs. McCallum￼ Share:







March 25

Lockhart lost the lead late in a 10-9 defeat to McCallum on Saturday. McCallum trailed 9-8 in the top of the sixth inning when Colby Summers doubled on a 1-2 count, scoring two runs.

Despite the loss, Lockhart did collect 10 hits in the high-scoring affair. Unfortunately, McCallum had 10 hits on the way to victory.

Lockhart captured the lead in the first inning when Diego Barraz induced Nick Ogeda to hit into a fielder’s choice, but one run scored.

Lockhart knotted the game up at eight in the bottom of the fifth inning, when Ethan Mendez’s sac fly scored one run for Lockhart Lions Varsity.

McCallum scored four runs in the fourth inning. Pablo Lopez and #16 each had RBIs in the big inning.

Jacob Ramirez earned the win for McCallum. The bulldog allowed five hits and three runs over five innings, striking out five.

Ivan Gonzales took the loss for LHS. The pitcher lasted three and a third innings, allowing six hits and eight runs while striking out two.

Barraz started the game for McCallum. Barraz surrendered six runs on five hits over two innings, striking out one and walking one

Lockhart racked up ten hits in the game. Jacob Contreras and Ogeda each had multiple hits for LHS. Contreras went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Lockhart in hits.

McCallum collected ten hits. J.J Valle-Soliz, Barraz, and Lopez each collected multiple hits for McCallum.

March 22

McCallum 3,

Lockhart 0

Lockhart fell behind early and couldn’t come back in a 3-0 loss to McCallum.

The pitching was strong on both sides. McCallum pitchers struck out eight, while Lockhart sat down seven.

McCallum got things moving in the first inning. J.J Valle-Soliz grounded out, scoring one run.

A single by Jacob Contreras in the first inning was a positive for Lockhart.

Nathan Nagy was credited with the victory for McCallum. The fireballer allowed four hits and zero runs over seven innings, striking out eight.

Landon Hernandez took the loss for Lockhart. The bulldog allowed six hits and three runs over five and two-thirds innings, striking out seven.

Contreras went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the Lions in hits.

McCallum tallied seven hits on the day. Wyatt Cunningham and Diego Barraz all collected multiple hits for McCallum. McCallum didn’t commit a single error in the field.