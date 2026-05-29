Leonor G. Trelles Share:







Leonor G. Trelles, of Lockhart, entered her eternal rest on May 25, 2026. She was born on December 31, 1938, to Nicolás and Emilia Muñoz.

Leonor was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. Her greatest joy in life was her family. She will always be remembered for her caring heart, strength, kindness, and the love she shared with everyone around her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Nicolás and Emilia Muñoz; her husbands, David Q. Gonzales (1974) and Demetrio Trelles (1999); her beloved son, David Gonzales, Jr.; her brothers, Juan Muñoz, Albert Muñoz, and Carlos Muñoz; her sisters, Francisca Muñoz, Rosa Teneyuque, and Catarina Trelles; her son-in-law, Phillip R. Torres; her granddaughter, Angel Torres; and her grandson, Adrian Deleon.

Left to cherish her beautiful memory are her children, Gloria, Robert (Linda), and John (Gilbert); her grandchildren, David, Danielle, Phillip Jr., Dustin, and Amanda; and her great-grandchildren, Jayden, Angelica, Liam, Elijah, Isaiah, Nicholas, and Kaylani.

She is also survived by her brother, Richard Muñoz; her sisters, Enedina Velasquez, Janie Silva, Paula Afala, and Eva Macker; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and dear friends.

Pallbearers are David Busbee, Jayden Busbee, Dustin Busbee, Steve Johnson, Eric Gonzales, James SantaCruz, Daniel Torres, Jacob Zuniga, Terrance Waldon.

Though her smile is gone forever and her hands I cannot touch I still have so many memories of the one I loved so much. Her memory is now my keepsake which with I’ll never part. God has her in his keeping, I have her in my heart. Sadly missed but never forgotten.

Family will allow friends from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at McCurdy Funeral Home, with the recitation of the rosary at 7:00 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2026, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, followed by interment at St. Mary’s Cemetery.