LHS Musicians shine in Winter Concert Share:







ScrJuan Rizo-Estrada Jr. photo by Dechanel Santos

Lockhart High School’s Performing Arts Center was filled with music and celebration recently as students from the Symphonic Orchestra, Philharmonic Orchestra, and Mariachi Corazón De León delivered an impressive Winter Concert that drew enthusiastic applause from families and community members.

The evening showcased the students’ talent and months of preparation, with each ensemble performing a selection of seasonal and traditional pieces. Mariachi Corazón De León added a special highlight to the program, debuting their striking maroon trajes de charro for the first time on stage, a moment that delighted the audience and marked a milestone for the growing program.

The concert capped off a semester of hard work and underscored the district’s continued commitment to expanding and supporting Fine Arts education for all students.