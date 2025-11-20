Post Register

Students recognized at International Festival

School News and more
0
Photos courtesy of LISD.

By LISD Staff

    Recently the following students received awards and recognition at the International Texas State Thespian Festival this weekend. 

National Qualifiers:

    These students qualified to compete at the national level of the International Thespian Festival hosted in Indiana this summer:

•Daniela Jacome – Scenic Design for The Hunchback of Notre Dame

•Grayson Lakomia – Marketing Design for Mean Girls the Musical

•Dylan Schleicher – Contrasting Monologue Performance

   Also Madaline Grubbs, David Jones, Marshall Murdoch, Brooklyn Fuller, Penelope Prine, and Dylan Schleicher received 3rd Place out of 40 schools in Group Improvisation Performance. Cristian Cruz also received 3rd Place for his Democracy Works essay emphasizing the importance of theatre education. 

Juan DeLeon

LJHS and LHS athletes shine at Hays ...

