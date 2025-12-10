Lions show determination at Shootout Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor



Above, Varsity Boys Basketball team members. Photo by Coach Collin Hart.

The Lockhart Lions boys’ basketball program turned in a strong collective showing at the Schmeckenfest Shootout Tournament from Dec. 4–6, with all three squads gaining meaningful experience and the freshman team capturing its second consecutive tournament title.

The Lions’ freshman squad stole the spotlight, rolling to a perfect 4–0 record and securing the championship for the second straight year. The dominant performance continues a growing tradition of success for Lockhart’s youngest athletes and offered an early-season glimpse of the program’s future.

Lockhart’s JV team also impressed with its resilience, battling through a demanding three-day schedule to finish 2–3. The varsity Lions matched that mark, going 2–3 against a notably competitive field to earn an overall third-place finish.

Head coach Collin Hart said the tournament was exactly the kind of early season test his teams needed. “We were in several close games, and that’s where you really learn about your team,” Hart said. “Seeing how our guys responded in tight situations is going to help us tremendously as we get ready for district.”

Hart also highlighted the value of the tournament beyond the scoreboard. He credited the players at all levels for their support of one another, noting that the long days spent competing, sharing meals, and traveling together strengthened the program’s chemistry.

“The bonding that happens during a weekend like this is something you can’t replicate in practice,” Hart said. “Our guys showed up for each other, and that’s what makes this group special.”

With a tournament title and valuable game experience added to their résumé, the Lions now turn their attention to the upcoming district slate armed with renewed confidence and a clearer sense of who they are as a team.