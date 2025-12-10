College football playoff field is set
By Anthony Collins
LPR Editor
After weeks of back-and-forth debate over whether the Miami Hurricanes or the Notre Dame Fighting Irish would snag one of the final spots in the new 12-team College Football Playoff, fans finally have their answer.
In the end, the committee leaned on the simplest metric of all: head-to-head. Miami’s Week 1 win over Notre Dame proved to be the deciding factor, sliding the Hurricanes into the bracket and leaving the Irish on the outside looking in, despite a résumé many believed was strong enough to earn inclusion.
With the field officially locked, the top four seeds, No. 1 Indiana, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Georgia, and No. 4 Texas Tech, will enjoy first-round byes as the remaining eight teams gear up for their opening matchups. Round 1 kicks off in less than two weeks, setting the stage for the first expanded playoff in college football history.
Below is the full slate of first-round games, along with dates and times for the quarterfinals, semifinals, and national championship.
CFP-Round 1–
Friday, Dec. 19
•No. 9 Alabama at No. 8 Oklahoma, Oklahoma Memorial Stadium (Norman, Oklahoma), 8 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN
Saturday, Dec. 20
•No. 10 Miami at No. 7 Texas A&M, Kyle Field (College Station, Texas), noon ET on ABC, ESPN
•No. 11 Tulane at No. 6 Ole Miss, Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (Oxford, Mississippi), 3:30 p.m. ET on TNT
•No. 12 James Madison at No. 5 Oregon, Autzen Stadium (Eugene, Oregon), 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT
CFP QuarterfinalsWednesday, Dec. 31
Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
•Miami–Texas A&M winner vs. No. 2 Ohio State
AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas), 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
Thursday, Jan. 1
Capital One Orange Bowl
• James Madison–Oregon winner vs. No. 4 Texas Tech
Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida), noon ET on ESPN
Rose Bowl
•Alabama–Oklahoma winner vs. No. 1 Indiana, Rose Bowl Stadium (Pasadena, California), 4 p.m. ET on ESPN
Allstate Sugar Bowl
•Tulane–Ole Miss winner vs. No. 3 Georgia, Caesars Superdome (New Orleans), 8 p.m. ET on ESPN
CFP Semifinals
Thursday, Jan. 8
VRBO Fiesta Bowl
•State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona), 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
Friday, Jan. 9
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
•Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta), 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
National Championship
Monday, Jan. 19
•Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida), 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN