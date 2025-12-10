Lockhart Girl’s Basketball earns big wins over Akins Share:







By Allye Baughman

Madison Knoblauch – Senior LISD

The Lockhart girl’s basketball program had an impressive showing Tuesday night as both the freshman and varsity teams secured strong victories over Akins High School, highlighting the depth and talent across the program.

The freshman team started the night with great energy and teamwork, setting the tone with a hard-fought win over Akins. Their defensive effort and hustle helped build momentum that carried through the rest of the evening.

The varsity Lady Lions followed with a dominant 52–27 victory, showcasing their strength on both ends of the court. Peyton Johnson led all scorers with an outstanding 19-point performance, attacking the basket and knocking down key shots. Beah St. Leger added 12 points, providing steady scoring and leadership throughout the game. Mia Lewis contributed 6 points with strong effort in the paint, while Lizzie Staton added 5 points, rounding out a balanced scoring attack.

The Lady Lions’ teamwork, defensive intensity, and consistent scoring proved too much for Akins to overcome. With contributions from across the roster, Lockhart demonstrated their depth and determination.