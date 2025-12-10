TXST Bobcats makes defensive change Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Screenshot

Texas State head coach G.J. Kinne is making a big change after a 6–6 2025 season, moving on from defensive coordinator Dexter McCoil as the Bobcats get ready for their jump to the Pac-12.

Texas State has officially parted ways with McCoil. Cornerbacks coach Matthew Gregg will step in as interim defensive coordinator for the upcoming bowl game.

McCoil, 34, joined the staff as safeties coach before earning a promotion ahead of the 2024 season. His first year running the defense showed promise, the Bobcats slashed their points allowed per game from 32.8 in 2023 to 24.5 in 2024. But the group struggled in 2025, dragging down a Texas State offense that ranked among the Sun Belt’s best.

The Bobcats surrendered 30.6 points per game, including a brutal stretch during a five-game losing streak when opponents averaged 42.6. In losses to Arkansas State, Troy, Marshall and Louisiana, Texas State outgained every opponent, just not where it counted.

Though the defense found some footing during a three-game win streak to close the season, Kinne had already hinted that changes could be coming as the program prepares for Pac-12 play. After the Nov. 8 loss to Louisiana, he said everything would be “on the table at the end of the year” as he evaluated his staff, himself and the roster.

Now, with the move made, Texas State heads into bowl season, and a new conference with a fresh defensive direction.