Norma Darlene Jeffrey Share:







Norma Darlene Jeffrey, 82, of McMahan, Texas was born April 29, 1943, in Post, Texas. Her early years were spent in Stamford, Bowie, and Dallas, Texas before moving to San Antonio. She attended Highlands High School and married Donald Jeffrey in August of 1959. She and Donald had no children.

Darlene started to work in retail, specifically the clothing business while Donald served four years in the United States Air Force in Topeka, Kansas. After their return to San Antonio, she went to work for Frost Brothers Department Stores until her retirement. Unable to sit still started working with 1800-Flowers until she and Donald moved back to McMahan.

She still filled her days serving as the Treasurer Secretary of the McMahan Baptist Church, the VBS Coordinator, assisting with Sunday school and nursery department for several years. Darlene loved children. She also served as Assistant Treasurer for the Jeffrey Cemetery Association for many years.

Darlene is survived by her siblings, Gerald Carpenter (Mary Ann), Ron Carpenter (Jackie), and Dennis Carpenter (Amy). As well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Elvy Carpenter and father Ralph Carpenter; niece Michelle (Shelly) Weiland and nephew Parker Carpenter.

The family will receive friends and family on Friday, December 19, 2025, at McCurdy Funeral Home, with the visitation at 9 am until the funeral service at 10 am with Chaplin Jesse Saddler presiding. Darlene will be laid to rest next to her husband, Donald, at Jeffrey Cemetery. Her family would like to thank the caring hospice nurses at Accent Care for their compassion and kindness while taking care of Darlene.

In leu of flowers, memorials may be made to the McMahan Baptist Church, 6084 FM 713, Dale, TX 78616 or https://secure.myvanco.com/L-ZWRQ/campaign/C-15H31

Please visit www.mccurdyfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book.