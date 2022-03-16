LHS places several on District, State squads￼ Share:







Several Lockhart Lions were selected to various All-District teams, including Jah Gulley as the District’s Offensive Most Valuable Player and Major New as the Defensive MVP.

Gulley and New each received First Team All-District recognition.

Tay Andrews was a member of the District’s Third Team.

Making Honorable Mention in the District were seniors DJ Williams, Daniel Morales and Sean Schexnayder, and sophomores Brady Stephenson and Ashton Dickens.

New and Schexnayder were named as THSCA Academic All State recipients, while Morales was an Honorable Mention.

For the Lady Lions, Grace Stofle and Carson Smith were Second Team State Academic members, while Destiny Arrazola was Honorable Mention.